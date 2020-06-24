An insider guide to Palma

Emergency fireplace and ambulance: 112

Emergency police: 092

British Consulate: Carrer dels Caputxins, 4, Palma. 0034 933 66 62 00; gov.uk

The fundamentals

Flight time: (from UK) Two hours

Currency: Euros €

Internationals dialling code: 00 34

Time distinction: GMT + 1

Local legal guidelines and etiquette

• Anti-social behaviour, resembling consuming in public, and carrying inappropriate apparel, resembling beachwear, is unacceptable in Palma metropolis and native police can concern heavy on-the-spot fines. Drunken and aggressive behaviour just isn’t tolerated in native seaside resorts both, and fines could also be issued.

• Although Majorcans converse Castilian Spanish, they’re pleased with their very own language, Mallorquin, a dialect of Catalan. Road indicators and public notices will usually be written within the native language.

• An glorious bus community serves Palma (EMT 00 34 971 214 444; emtpalma.cat) and there’s additionally island-wide transport, together with metro, prepare and bus, which run from Plaça de Espanya (00 34 971 17 77 77, tib.org). Taxis cost an preliminary €3 (£2) and the fee per km is roughly €2 (£1.50) (00 34 971 40 14 14). Bike rent is widespread in Palma with many cycle lanes (palmabikeandgo.com 00 34 971 75 54 63).