An inside look at wild backstory behind Saints’ last-ditch effort to sign Jadeveon Clowney

Making a final push late Saturday to land star pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, the Saints got creative, attempting to pull off a move believed to be the first of its kind in NFL history – but couldn’t get final clearance from the league.

The Saints were working with another team towards a unique sign-and-trade deal that would’ve maneuvered around salary cap constraints to bring the free-agent Clowney to New Orleans. But talks fell apart over the NFL’s willingness to approve such a deal, and Clowney wound up agreeing to terms with the Tennessee Titans on a one-year deal late Saturday night.

According to sources informed of the talks, the Saints didn’t feel they could compete financially with the Titans’ offer – $12 million, plus $3 million in incentives – given budgetary reasons. So, they approached another team to find a workaround. (Sources didn’t confirm the other team, which hereafter is referred to as “Team X”, but it is believed to be the Cleveland Browns, who have ample cap space and a front office known for having a propensity for creativity, most memorably on display in their 2016 trade for quarterback Brock Osweiler.)