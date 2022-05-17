Feijoa (rosehip) stands out not only for its unique taste, but also for its healing properties and nutritional properties. The fruits of this plant are used to treat thyroid diseases, metabolic problems, are prescribed in case of symptoms of atherosclerosis. For medicinal purposes, feijoa is used for ascorbic acid deficiency, as in the case of inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, pancreas.

The large amount of iodine contained in feijoa is extremely important for thyroid function as it controls the body’s metabolism. Feijoa can be used as a remedy that can prevent gastrointestinal disorders և restore the digestive system by activating intestinal motility.

This product has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties. In particular, the phenolic compounds of feijoa peel have an antioxidant effect. Due to them, the prevention of the development of oncological processes is ensured. The antifungal activity of feijoa berry essential oil և antibacterial activity against Staphylococcus aureus has been experimentally confirmed. Vitamin P in feijoa helps lower blood pressure, and pectin in the composition helps eliminate toxins. It also improves peripheral blood supply by preventing cell damage and, consequently, the aging of the body.

In the pharmaceutical practice of medicine, the possibility of harvesting feijoa masters is considered as a raw material for medicinal preparations. And plant extracts are already on the market today as dietary and herbal supplements.

When used for weight loss, feijoa with its 50-70 kcal / 100 g can not be called a very high-calorie food, but it rarely becomes the basis of diets. Berries are most often included in the diet as an element of breakfast or pre-meal fruit, as the fiber and pectin in the fruit kernel increase intestinal motility, stimulate digestion.

Based on feijoa extract, a number of cosmetic preparations are made: psoriasis treatment, skin rejuvenating mixtures, cellulite-preventing serums, tonics, creams, pastes, rinsing solutions, mouthwash, shampoo.

Systematic abuse of feijoa is thought to be harmful due to its high iodine content. It can be said that the risk of overdose is minimal, as the inhabitants of our country (as a region with iodine deficiency) are at high risk of deficiency of this element. Feijoa berries can also harm people with diabetes. Avoid eating unripe fruit. it can lead to digestive disorders.

