An Indian royal was shot dead by police in broad daylight. Now, 35 years later, his killers have been jailed

For years, the police officers on responsibility and the previous royal’s loved ones could not settle on what had actually occurred that day to a guy understood for his intense nature and political aspiration.

Raja Man Singh’s household– part of a centuries-old royal family tree– declared he had been eliminated in a premeditated murder plot purchased by the greatest political leader in the state.

But police stated they opened fire in self-defense, eliminating a hot-tempered guy who believed himself above the law.

For 35 years, nobody was held responsible for Man Singh’s death. Then, last month, after a lengthy legal fight, 11 police officers were founded guilty of his murder and sentenced to life in jail.

His household state it took them 1,700 court dates over 35 years to get justice. Because the trial took so long, all of the police officers founded guilty are now in their 60 s or older, and 4 police officers who had been implicated passed away prior to the decision. But the truth there is any outcome at all is substantial in India, where it is unusual for police to be founded guilty over the killing of a member of the general public– a circumstance understood in India as an “encounter killing.” And, as Man Singh’s household mentions, there may not have been any justice at all if it weren’t for their royal family tree. The last of the royals When Man Singh was born in 1921, the Indian subcontinent was still under …

