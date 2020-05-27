An incredible Armenian who retrieved Armenian orphans from the Syrian desert – Panorama

By Harut Sassounian

Publisher, The California Courier

Parnag Shishigyan is a brave Zeytountsi who retrieved numerous Armenian orphans from Arab family members in the Syrian desert after the ArmenianGenocide His name is not understood to the majority ofArmenians Therefore it is rewarding to concentrate on his life as well as his kindness. He is hidden in the little community of Hovdashad, a couple of miles beyond Yerevan.

Last month, Zarmik Sargsyan from Yerevan published on her Facebook web page an extremely relocating homage to Parnag Shishigyan after seeing his tomb. The just recommendation to his special success is a pamphlet released 30 years back by Hagop Jghlyan whose household he had actually saved. The publication was appropriately entitled, “A Life Left in the Shadows.” Sargsyan tried to take Shishigyan’s life out of the darkness as well as existing him to the public at huge.

From April 10 to May 18, 1915, the brave community of Zeytoun in Cilicia was depopulated. The males were rounded up right into the notorious Ottoman Turkish “Labor Battalions.” On the roadway to Deir Zor, Syria, 14- year- old Parnag, overlooking the serpents as well as scorpions around him, invested days snuggling the remains of his mom who was eliminated by the sword of a Turkish soldier. He was saved by a Bedouin Arab from the Shammar people, who, after excavating a tomb in the sand for Parnag’s mom with his blade, put the young kid on his equine as well as took him to his house.

Young Parnag who currently recognized Armenian, German as well as Turkish, quickly additionally found outArabic Besides rounding up lamb as well as camels, Parnag, relabelled Ahmet El Jezza, educated the tribesmen just how to create inArabic He ended up being preferred in the area due to his persistance, humbleness, as well as major behavior.

Soon, in the training course of rounding up lamb, Parnag found in the desert numerous Armenian kids embraced by regionalArabs He advised them of their Armenian heritage as well as started to jot down their names as well as homes in a note pad.

In 1924, 23- year- old “Ahmet”, as a relied on as well as literate boy, was asked to supply a herd of lamb acquired by rich Arabs fromAleppo Once in Aleppo, he was shocked to see Armenian join shop fronts as well as individuals talking inArmenian He was used a work as well as a location to remain by regional Armenians, however he rejected the provides, claiming he had a family members in the desert as well as can not desert them. He after that revealed to an Armenian shoemaker his note pad listing the names as well as areas of Armenian kids residing in the desert with Arab family members. He had actually assured himself to collect these Armenian kids, assist them wed each various other as well as discover their family members, if still to life. It was an extremely uphill struggle. Most of the kids, having actually coped with Arab family members for a number of years, did not remember their heritage as well as did not understand that there were various other Armenians still out there. But Parnag lingered regardless of the challenges.

The shoemaker Panos, President of the Rescue Committee of Armenian orphans from Arab as well as Kurdish people, was shocked. During the last couple of months, the Committee had hardly saved a number of kids, as well as currently Panos was seeing a whole note pad loaded with Armenian names.

After going back to his people, Parnag maintained sending out checklist after checklist of Armenian kids toAleppo The Rescue Committee would certainly after that most likely to the desert, repay the tribesmen as well as take the Armenian kids to Aleppo or Beirut.

Eventually, the Syrian federal government assigned 2 towns in the desert toArmenians Parnag obtained wed to an Armenian female by the name of Wadha who later on transformed her name toSiranoush Respecting their adoptive Arab moms and dads, they consented to have the marriage done by a MuslimSheikh The pair prepared to have an Armenian wedding event later. Parnag’s 4 Arab “brothers” were not pleased that he was leaving them to go as well as resolve in the brand-new Armenian town of Tel El-Brak They split the household possessions right into 5. Parnag took with him 100 lamb, 5 camels, an equine, a rifle, as well as family things.

Parnag brought the numerous Arabized Armenians to his town, provided Armenian names as well as organized their marital relationships. He arranged the boys of the town to gather the bones of Armenian saints from Deir Zor, Raqqa, around the Euphrates as well as Khabour rivers as well as the awful cavern ofSheddedeh Parnag held a memorial event for the spirits of the dead!

The 2 Armenian towns in the desert quickly thrived. They created a sporting activities company as well as a songs band. In 1947, when Parnag familiarized the mass movement back to Soviet Armenia he made a decision to go back to the homeland! He left all his ownerships behind with the exception of one point, his Arabian equine, which he contributed to an equine cattle ranch after getting here in Armenia.

Parnag’s household cleared up in Hovdashad, a town near Echmiadzin where he functioned as a farmer. His better half, Siranoush, had 5 even more kids inArmenia Even though Parnag had retrieved numerous Armenian kids, he constantly considered the numerous various other kids who were not, including his better half, Siranoush’s sibling.

In the Hovdashad burial ground, there is a statuary of Parnag in Arabic clothing. The residence that Parnag integrated in 1956 because town is currently like a gallery, where his garments as well as his pictures are shown. Facebook author Zarmik Sargsyan remembers that Parnag’s excellent- grand son Hagop was wed in Los Angeles on April 17, 1997, in the existence of his 7 brother or sisters. It is paradoxical that the offspring of the male, who had actually compromised a lot to rescue Armenians as well as relocated to the homeland, currently live far from Armenia, in Los Angeles!

Armenians both in Armenia as well as the Diaspora ought to see the town of Hovdashad as well as Parnag’s tomb to commemorate the male who retrieved numerous Armenian orphans as well as returned them to their heritage.