An in-person oral exam at a prestigious school was scrapped—and more women were admitted

Paris’s prestigious postgraduate school Ecole Normale Superieure was in for a surprise this summertime when outcomes of its admission exam for literature came out.

A tremendous 77% of the effective prospects for the primary literature area were women, substantially greater than the 59% average over the previous 5 years, according to ENS admission lists released in the French main gazette.

The factor? Entrance to the elite Latin Quarter- based organization’s program this year was based completely on a blind, written test that didn’t expose the prospects’ identities. An oral exam that normally accompanies the composed test needed to be canceled since of the pandemic. Of the 72 individuals admitted to the area, 55 were women.

The result didn’t go undetected. For Sandra Lapointe, a teacher of Philosophy at McMaster University and a research study affiliate at Ryerson University’s Diversity Institute and Future Skills Centre in Canada, the result was a indication of unconscious predispositions that can emerge throughout an oral discussion.

Her tweet on the matter activated ratings of actions, with numerous concluding that the procedure was unreasonable, recommending a gender predisposition at the school.

