‘An impossible year’: Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES nursing students recognized at graduation | Local News

Ruff praised the graduates and the nursing profession.

“This year more than ever, you are witnessing firsthand the impact that nurses have on our world,” she said. “Whether they be hungry, tired or overwhelmed with emotion, nurses show up, because life depends on it.”

After all of the graduates received their pins and their awards, graduate Tyler McCann gave the class farewell. He said was nervous when he was first asked to give the speech, comparing the year to a “crazy, fictional tale that no one has read the ending to.”

“This year was impossible, it really was. How can I describe the events that have transpired in a concise, professional but humorous way?”

He said that 40 women and himself started the program in August 2019. By January, 25 people remained.

“We continued to progress, and then a global pandemic happened. Friday, March 13, was the last normal day we’d see for almost four months. What luck!” McCann said. “I told y’all, this was an impossible year.”

Despite the changes that happened as a result of the pandemic, “we adapted and kept moving forward,” he added.