An external lens won’t completely fix your webcam woes, but it has its benefits

Recently, some of the most popular webcams have now been difficult to get at major online retailers as people bought them to greatly help stay in contact while social distancing or working from home through the pandemic. For example, around this writing, Logitech’s popular C920 HD Pro webcam comes out on Logitech’s US web store, and its listed price on Amazon US is currently well above Logitech’s own $79.99 price tag. Other models are available, but the situation means you might not have the exact webcam you want.

That means people have had to get creative by using standalone cameras as well as old iOS or Android devices as replacement webcams. But today, I’ve been trying out another approach: having an aftermarket lens from Moment to improve my laptop’s existing webcam, as opposed to replacing it entirely. The lens mount was originally designed for smartphones (where the majority of Moment’s focus has an average of been), but Moment informs me it started targeting laptops in reaction to customer demand.

The Moment Webcam Set, which I’ve been testing, is really a $77.98 bundle (currently discounted to $61.98) that includes an O-Series mount and an 18mm wide-angle lens. Alternatively, if you’ve already got a Moment lens, you can purchase a mount separately for $29.99. (There are versions for both its O-Series and newer M-Series lenses.) It also works with phones and tablets. Importantly, most of these kits are listed as available on Moment’s online store; you can find no stock shortages here.

Installation is easy. The mount has a screw with a rubber cap on it, that you turn to keep it steady against the right back of your laptop screen, and you can shift the front area of the mechanism down and up so that the lens hole lines up with your webcam. (I found it helped to have my camera app open while I was doing this and so i could get the alignment right.) Moment says the lens mount supports laptops as thick as 10.75mm, and there’s a thicker rubber screw cap included for slimmer laptop lids. Then, you can attach the lens itself in to place on the mount.

The aftereffect of the wide-angle 18mm lens was obvious, as you can see from the photos below; it gave my webcam a much wider field of view. Whereas previously, my Surface Laptop’s webcam an average of only included my face and the tops of my shoulders, with the lens installed, its field of view stretched right down to my chest and included much more of my environments (but also, regrettably, the mount itself). It’s a much wider field of view compared to Logitech C920 HD Pro I included as an assessment. Naturally, this effect will be different depending on which lens you utilize, which laptop you’re mounting it to, and whether you opt for the O-Series or the M-Series mount (the latter which is designed for larger lenses).



Grid View













There are some limitations to this approach. The biggest, obviously, is that it relies on your computer having an existing webcam to work. So if you’re focusing on a laptop like the webcam-less Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 or a pc with an external monitor, then an external lens won’t be much help.

Even if it does, it won’t do much to necessarily change the grade of your webcam. Putting a lens over it doesn’t change the fact my first-generation Surface Laptop is still taking photos utilizing a 720p webcam. Compared to a decent standalone 1080p webcam like the C920, the huge difference is stark. And yes, I tried to see if I could mount Moment’s lens to the front of the C920, but Logitech’s webcam was, unfortunately, too thick.

It’s also only a little bulky. Once installed, the arms on the Moment mount covered part of the top middle of my screen, and it goes without saying that you won’t be able to close your laptop with the lens mount installed. Oh, and on my machine, the mount also appeared to break Windows Hello’s face unlock. The limitations signify you’d probably want to detach the lens whenever you’re not using it, but thankfully, that’s a fairly easy process.

That doesn’t mean the lens mount is without its uses. Being able to change your webcam’s focal length could be really helpful. The 18mm lens that is available in the bundle, for example, makes the field of view much wider, perfect for getting your whole family in frame for a Zoom call. Better still, if you’ve already got certainly one of Moment’s lenses lying around, getting a mount for your laptop is really a fairly inexpensive investment the other you can use across multiple devices.

I don’t think Moment’s webcam kit is for everyone. The cost of the bundle is comparable to a significant standalone webcam (if you will find one in stock). And if you choose right, an external webcam should provide you with a good boost in image quality. But if you’re someone who’s already dedicated to Moment’s lenses, then its webcam mount is a neat way to have more out of your existing hardware.

Photography by Jon Porter / The Verge