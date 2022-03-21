On March 21, at 07:47, the National Center for Crisis Management received an alarm that an explosion had taken place at 140/1 4th Alley, Arin Berd Street, Yerevan.
Two fire brigades from the fire-rescue detachment of the Yerjan city rescue department of the Emergency Situations Ministry, the operative group of the fire-fighting-rescue organization և the rescue group of the special-purpose rescue work center of the Rescue Forces Department left for the scene.
MES:
