An expert travel guide to Rhodes

• In phrases of gown code, shorts and beachwear is okay at informal tavernas, whereas trousers and skirts are required at smarter eating places. Covering up in church is necessary; shawls and skirts are offered if crucial.

• Tipping will not be required, nevertheless most eating places have a canopy cost for bread. A tip of round 10 per cent is most welcome.

• Public transport is sweet and reasonably priced. Rhodes KTEL intercity buses (00 30 22410 27706) provide common companies from Rhodes Town to resort areas on the japanese coast, as well as to Epta Piges. Purchase tickets on the central KTEL station on Rimini Square, from the place buses depart, or on board the automobile. RODA covers bus routes in Rhodes Town and close by areas, whereas it additionally hyperlinks the capital to locations on the western coast. Tickets will be bought from most kiosks, mini markets and the airport. They price extra if bought from the driving force on the bus. RODA buses depart from the terminal on Averof Street. The Rhodes-Paradissi line connects the town with the airport.

• Cabs (darkish blue and white) are straightforward to discover in Rhodes’ new city and will be booked by cellphone for different locations. Rhodes Taxi & Limo Services (00 30 22410 69800) operates 24 hours year-round. Rates will be checked and bookings made on-line for airport and port transfers to and out of your vacation spot. Rhodes airport may be very busy, so ebook transfers prematurely. A taxi journey from the airport to Rhodes Town ought to price round €25 (£22), with a small cost for luggage. If staying within the Old Town, anticipate to be dropped off on the gate nearest to your resort. There are taxi ranks on the airport and chosen resort areas together with Faliraki, Ialyssos, Lindos and Afandou. Rates double between 12am and 5am.