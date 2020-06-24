An expert travel guide to Lanzarote

• The standard local greeting is a kiss on both cheeks, but handshakes are fine too especially if they know that you’re a tourist.

• Spaniards tend to dine later than their British counterparts, usually not until 9pm or 10pm. This is reflected in Lanzarote, but in a lot of the tourist-oriented restaurants they are used to visitors dining early in the day.

• Lanzarote’s beaches are bedecked with tourists in various states of undress. This is generally tolerated on the sands, but know that beyond the beach bars bare chests and skimpy beachwear isn’t welcome in bars, cafés and restaurants where locals go.

• Most visits to Lanzarote are trouble free, but one major danger to be aware of may be the ocean. This is the Atlantic with serious surf, undercurrents and rip tides. It’s always recommended to check up on conditions locally and just don’t be in if you are in just about any doubt. Note that the resorts tend to have stretches of sand available that are protected by lifeguards.

• Crime is relatively low on Lanzarote. One danger to consider is leaving items on display in your car hire, even in car parks. Better still secure all valuables in your hotel safe.