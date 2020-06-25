An expert guide to a weekend in Tenerife

Emergency fire and ambulance: 112

Emergency police: 112

British Consulate: 8 Plaza Weyler, Santa Cruz; 00 34 922 289 903; gov.uk

The basics

Flight time: Four hours

Currency: Euro

International dialling code: +34

Local laws and etiquette

Tipping is optional. In restaurants, 10 per cent is normally enough. For taxis, it’s acceptable just to locate.

The unfortunately named Titsa bus service is fairly priced and serves most parts of the island in a pretty much reliable fashion.

Taxis are generally safe and low-cost, though confirm the fare with the driver before you commit. See previous note about tipping.

Driving is relatively straightforward in Tenerife, though look out for drivers putting their left indicators on; it doesn’t always mean they’re going to turn left, it’s sometimes a way to warn cars behind that the traffic ahead has slowed or come to a standstill.

Greetings between locals are generally a kiss-on-each-cheek affair.

Be aware in the event that you rent a car – fines may be issued for wearing inappropriate footwear (flip-flops), or driving without a shirt on. Seatbelts are compulsory, front and right back.

Take heed of any coloured flags on beaches; currents can be dangerous in certain specified areas, even on the resort beaches.