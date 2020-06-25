An expert guide to a weekend in Majorca

An island of infinite variety, culture and charm

With its rugged coastline, sandy beaches and clear sapphire waters, Majorca is one of the jewels of the Mediterranean. Away from the coastline’s sheltered coves and dreamy sunsets, you’ll find the agricultural heartland and the Tramuntana mountains – a Unesco World Heritage site blossoming with orange, lemon and almond trees.

The capital, Palma, boasts cultural attractions and chic boutiques aplenty – whilst the coastal and inland villages offer charm and authenticity. Surprisingly, Majorca wasn’t always such an idyll, with a tempestuous history that has witnessed countless assaults from the Carthaginians, Romans, Vandals and Moors. All the same, that rich mix of cultures has generated the cosmopolitan, welcoming, and open society of islanders today.

Enjoying a mild climate for most of the year, Majorca is ideal for relaxing beach holidays, outdoor sports, and gastronomic getaways.