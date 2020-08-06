An Epic, Planet-Scale Wave Has Been Hiding in The Toxic Clouds of Venus For Decades

Deep in the thick, poisonous clouds wrapped around Venus, the atmosphere is behaving very oddly. A giant, previously unknown planet-scale wall of cloud travels westward around the planet every 4.9 days – and apparently has been doing so since at least 1983.

It can extend up to 7,500 kilometres (4,660 miles) long, stretching across the equator to both the north and south mid latitudes, at relatively low altitudes between 47.5 and 56.5 kilometres. It’s a phenomenon that’s never been seen anywhere else in the Solar System.

“If this happened on Earth, this would be a frontal surface at the scale of the planet,” said astrophysicist Pedro Machado of the Institute of Astrophysics and Space Sciences in Portugal.

“That’s incredible.”

The planet-scale wave feature. (Javier Peralta/JAXA-Planet C team)

Venus is an extreme sort of place for a rocky habitable zone planet. It’s completely shrouded in a thick atmosphere made up almost entirely of carbon dioxide that rotates 60 times faster than the planet itself, producing insane winds.

The atmosphere rains sulfuric acid, and its atmospheric pressure at 0 altitude is almost 100 times greater than Earth’s. If that weren’t bad enough, it’s lander-meltingly hot, with an average surface temperature of 471 degrees Celsius (880 degrees Fahrenheit).

