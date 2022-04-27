Within the framework of his working visit to Gyumri, the President of the Republic Vahagn Khachaturyan was present today at the opening ceremony of three new classrooms of the Gyumri branch of the Armenian State University of Economics (ASUE).

The President of the Republic accompanied by the Governor of Shirak Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the Mayor of Gyumri Vardges Samsonyan, the Deputy Ministers of KGMS, ICT, ASUE Rector Diana Galoyan toured the territory of the university, got acquainted with the innovative programs, talked to the professors and students.

Classrooms of newly opened creativity և innovation, faculty collaboration և distance education have been shaped by new technological solutions և to make education more enjoyable by generating և students’ creative ideas և discussing, forming startup teams, working together կոչ bringing them to life.

The President of the Republic made a welcoming speech at the conference entitled “120 km so close, so far from a 25-year observation point” and said that the expectations that existed from ASUE Gyumri branch were exceeded. He noted that as the chairman of the board of the Armenian State University of Economics, he was very pleased to be present at this significant event for the university.

“I did not doubt that a big surprise was waiting for all of us. An environment has been created where both the lecturers and the students really have a full opportunity to get an education. It can be said that today a competition is taking place between the branches of Gyumri’s Yeryan of the same name. “We all talk a lot about the importance of education, but the most important thing is that it be innovative, what we see here today is created by innovative principles,” said the President of the Republic.

The President emphasized that there is no other way for the development of our country than to receive education and develop science. “We will not have oil and gas, we must be able to use the grace of God, which is to be educated and to contribute to science, to take the initiative, to make full use of it. In this regard, I ask all the people who are responsible for providing education not to spare their strength and energy to provide high quality education to the young generation. What depends on the state, the government, believe me, everything has been done and will be done. Many things also depend on your initiatives. “Any program, any initiative in our country has the opportunity to become a reality in science, production, in every field,” said President Khachaturyan, wishing everyone new success and achievements.