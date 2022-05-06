Hovhannes Ohanyan, Chief Specialist of Vanadzor Municipality Revenue Collection, Property Management and Advertising Department, made political posts on his Facebook page after working hours and approved other similar posts. In addition, on May 1, he took part in an opposition rally in Yerevan, after which he received a letter stating that he had been fired.

“After Mamikon Aslanyan’s arrest, I followed the political events and after work there were materials that I liked and made notes. “On Sunday, May 1, I took part in a non-working opposition rally in Yerevan, after which I was fired on May 5 without warning, without any explanation,” Hovhannes Ohanyan told Aravot.am.

According to him, the dismissal order was issued by the acting head of Vanadzor Municipality Davit Hakobyan. “I demanded an explanation from Davit Hakobyan as to why such a hasty decision was made. He explained that if I did not fire you, I would be fired without giving my name.”

Now Ohanyan has applied to the lawyers who are currently working to appeal the order. “I have written to the Human Rights Defender. “They have violated human rights illegally, they have violated the law on community service, the constitution.”

Hovhannes Ohanyan has worked in Vanadzor Municipality since 2012. During the Vanadzor Council of Elders elections, he was also a candidate for the Council of Elders by the “Mamikon Aslanyan” bloc.

Arthur Ghazaryan, an employee of the same department of Vanadzor Municipality, was also fired for his Facebook post.

Tatevik GHAZARYAN

Photo from Hovhannes Ohanyan’s Facebook page