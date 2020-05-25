An effigy of Kentucky Governor Beshear was hung from a tree at the end of a second amendment rally

James, a independent reporter, has actually been going to and also recording second amendment rallies over the previous month, he claimed.

“It’s a very chilling image to see in modern America. And especially as an African American man,” James discussed.

After the effigy was hung from a tree an additional male turned up and also suffice down, James claimed.

“There’s a gentleman that came up. He was pretty upset about it, and he cut it down. And he was like this has no place at this rally we’re trying to be peaceful,” James claimed.

Democrats and also Republicans condemned the activities towards the Democratic governor.

“The act that was displayed on Capitol grounds today, near where the Governor and his young children live, was wrong and offensive. This type of behavior must be condemned,” Crystal Staley, Communications Director forGov Beshear claimed in an e-mail to CNN Sunday evening. “As Kentuckians we should be able to voice our opinions without turning to hate and threats of violence. Put simply — we are and should be better than this.”

Sen Mitch McConnell and also the state Republican Party likewise responded to the information on Twitter Sunday evening, knocking the activities of those entailed.

In a tweet, McConnell claimed, “As a strong defender of the First Amendment, I believe Americans have the right to peacefully protest. However, today’s action toward Governor Beshear is unacceptable. There is no place for hate in Kentucky.”

The Republican Party of Kentucky tweeted concerning the case. “What occurred at today’s rally was unacceptable and has no place in Kentucky’s political discourse. The Republican Party of Kentucky strongly condemns the violent imagery against the Governor in today’s protest.”