Today, the Armenian Apostolic Church celebrates the miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ. Zinaida Arzumanyan, principal of Ara Avanesyan Basic School No. 2 in the town of Chartar in the Martuni region of the Artsakh Republic, told Aravot.am that this year an inter-school “Easter Festival” was organized, including students in grades 5-9, as well as teachers. Pastor of St. Vardan Church in Chartar, Fr.