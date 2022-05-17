On May 17, at 17:03 local time (13:03 GMT), the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered Armenia from Khashtarak village with latitude 40.93 հյուս north latitude and 45.15 և east longitude. 3 km west, 10 km deep of the epicenter, 2.5 magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 3 points.

The earthquake was felt in Azatamut, Ditavan, Aygehovit, Lusadzor, Khashtarak villages of Tavush region with a magnitude of 2-3.

MES: