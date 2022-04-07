On April 7, at 14:38 local time (10:38 Greenwich Mean Time) the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered Armenia-Georgia with a latitude of 41.16 43 north latitude 43.97 և east longitude Border zone: 14 km north-east of Bavra village, 10 km deep, 2.4 magnitude earthquake.
The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 3 points.
The earthquake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak region with a magnitude of 2-3.
Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations
According to the Law on Copyright and Related Rights, the reproduction of excerpts from news materials should not reveal a significant part of the news material. When reproducing excerpts from news materials on the site, it is mandatory to mention the name of the media outlet in the title of the excerpt, as well as to place an active link to the site.