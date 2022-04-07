On April 7, at 14:38 local time (10:38 Greenwich Mean Time) the seismological network of the Territorial Seismic Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Armenia registered Armenia-Georgia with a latitude of 41.16 43 north latitude 43.97 և east longitude Border zone: 14 km north-east of Bavra village, 10 km deep, 2.4 magnitude earthquake.

The magnitude of the earthquake in the epicenter was 3 points.

The earthquake was felt in Bavra village of Shirak region with a magnitude of 2-3.

Information և Public Relations Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations