An Asteroid Just Made The Closest Earth Fly-by on Record, And We Didn’t See It Coming

A car-size asteroid flew within about 1,830 miles (2,950 kilometers) of Earth on Sunday.

That’s an incredibly close shave– the closest ever taped, in truth, according to asteroid trackers and a catalogue assembled by Sormano Astronomical Observatory in Italy.

Because of its size, the area rock more than likely would not have actually postured any threat to individuals on the ground had it struck our world. But the close call is uneasy nevertheless, considering that astronomers had no concept the asteroid existed till after it gone by.

“The asteroid approached undetected from the direction of the Sun,” Paul Chodas, the director of NASA’s Centre for Near Earth Object Studies, informed Business Insider.

“We didn’t see it coming.”

Instead, the Palomar Observatory in California first detected the space rock about 6 hours after it zipped Earth.

Chodas verified the record-breaking nature of the occasion: “Yesterday’s close approach is closest on record, if you discount a few known asteroids that have actually impacted our planet,” he stated.

NASA learns about just a portion of near-Earth things (NEOs) like this one. Many do not cross any telescope’s view, and numerous possibly harmful asteroids have actually snuck up on researchers over the last few years.

If the incorrect one slipped through the spaces in our NEO-surveillance systems, it …