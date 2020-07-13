An Arizona woman called out politicians in her father’s obituary after he died from Covid-19

The daddy of one was a previous high school 400- meter-dash state champ and cross-country runner without any hidden health conditions, his child stated.

“His death is due to the carelessness of the politicians who continue to jeopardize the health of brown bodies through a clear lack of leadership, refusal to acknowledge the severity of this crisis, and inability and unwillingness to give clear and decisive direction on how to minimize risk,” Urquiza stated in her father’s obituary.

More than 135,000 individuals have died throughout the United States considering that the pandemic started, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In the obituary, Kristin Urquiza stated that her daddy “like so many others, should not have died from Covid-19.”

A funeral invite

Urquiza likewise composed a letter to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey welcoming him to her father’s funeral service and blaming his absence of action in avoiding the spread of the infection for the deaths of her daddy and others.

“I write to invite you to the burial of my father, Mark Anthony Urquiza. He was one of the 88 Arizonans who died on June 30, 2020 from COVID-19. Despite having a huge family and many friends he died alone with an ICU nurse holding his hand,” the letter checked out.

“My daddy contracted the infection throughout the duration when you prohibited city governments from executing their own precaution, such as mandating the using of masks, to safeguard the general public from the spread of COVID-19 through Executive Order 2020-36 As a master of public affairs, I can confirm that bad policy and awful management was accountable for his death.”

While there is no statewide required needing masks in Arizona,Gov Ducey revealed on June 17 that he would permit mayors to develop their own constraint. Scottsdale was the very first to make it compulsory beginning June 19, with other significant towns consisting of Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff releasing their own later on.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego informed CNN recently that she needed to “beg to be able to implement masking orders.”

“My father was anything but a number; his life mattered,” Uquiza stated in the letter toDucey “That is why I invite you to his burial, to witness first-hand the tragedy of a family mourning our loved one and unable to even hold each other in our grief.”

In an emailed declaration to CNN Friday, Patrick Ptak, a spokesperson forGov Ducey stated, “Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of Mark Anthony Urquiza. We know nothing can fully alleviate the pain associated with his loss, and every loss from this virus is tragic.” He did not state whether the guv would go to the funeral service.

Channeling unhappiness into action

Urquiza informed CNN’s Brianna Keilar on CNN Newsroom Friday that regardless of their distress, she and her household are going to carry their unhappiness over her father’s unneeded death and utilize it to assist bring awareness to the variation that individuals of color are dealing with in health care.

“My father, I believe, was robbed of life,” the mourning child stated. “I have endured a living nightmare over the course of the last three weeks that he was sick and passed. I knew that if I did not speak up, who would?”

She and her household are constructing an Ofrenda– a change with candle lights and images– to honor her daddy at the State Capitol structure. They are asking anybody else who might have lost their liked ones to the infection to join their bring on by constructing their own memorials for the dead.

“The best thing that I could do to continue to fight for my father was to fight for other families out there and to make it known that these deaths are preventable as long as we are focused on a coordinated response that minimizes risk and puts people first,” Urquiza informed CNN.