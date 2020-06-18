An Arizona sheriff who said he wouldn’t enforce the state’s stay-at-home order has tested positive for Covid-19

Lamb said he would speak to residents in the jurisdiction near Phoenix about complying with the order. But he wouldn’t criminally enforce it.

“I think people want to know that we’re going to support their constitutional rights,” he told the newspaper. “I felt (Ducey) pushed me into a position where I needed to make our stance clear.”

“Unfortunately, as a law enforcement official and elected leader, we do not have the luxury of staying home,” Lamb wrote on Facebook . “This line of work is inherently dangerous, and that is a risk we take when we sign up for the job. Today, that risk is the COVID-19 virus.”

The sheriff said he was invited to an event Tuesday at the White House and was screened. Though he was asymptomatic, he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Lamb likely got infected at a June 14 reelection event, he said. Video from the event, in San Tan Valley, Arizona, shows Lamb greeting and getting together with supporters, in accordance with the Casa Grande Dispatch

Neither the sheriff nor the event’s attendees wear masks in the video, it shows.

Lamb will self-quarantine for at least 14 days, he said Wednesday. The Pinal County Public Health Department was attempting to track every one he arrived to contact with after the campaign event, he said.

Cases in Arizona are surging again

Arizona is among 10 states that are seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic started, in accordance with a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The data includes new cases reported through Tuesday by Johns Hopkins.

Ducey resisted broad calls from physicians across his state to implement a statewide mandate for wearing masks in public places.

Instead, he said Wednesday that he would leave that as much as mayors because the degree of transmission varies from region to region.

Ducey also announced he could be calling as much as 300 National Guardsmen to greatly help with contact tracing in the state, though he did not give a date for the deployment.

President Donald Trump also recently announced that he would hold a campaign event in Arizona. Ducey said that to his understanding, there could be protocols around hand sanitizer, masks and temperature checks.

Asked whether he believed such measures could be enough at a political rally, Ducey called such events voluntary, emphasizing that “we’re going to protect people’s rights to assemble especially in an election year.”