An apartment entrance was mentioned in Getap again. Viva-MTS and "Fuller Housing Center"

After a long wait, “this family” became the owner of a house in Getap village. The Hovsepyans, who started a family 27 years ago, only moved in a few months ago. First rented, then bought, the building with dilapidated partitions and roof was rebuilt with their own hands and turned into a house. They were supported by Viva-MTS and Fuller Housing Center. The result of being included in the housing program did not last long.





On a regular tour, the heads of partner organizations were hosted at the newly built Hovsepyan House. Thanks to the efforts of five years, the young family, with the help of partners, built the partitions, the roof, increased the number of bedrooms and renovated the floor.

“The dream of many years has finally become a reality. we have finally calmed down. New dreams were born with the new house … we have already managed to enjoy real happiness in this house. Immediately after the completion of the construction of the house, we celebrated the engagement of my son and daughter. “I still do not believe that everything is in the past,” said Varditer, the mother of the family.

As a result of the cooperation between Viva-MTS and Fuller Housing Center, families who have overcome difficult years in all respects have gradually begun to return to normal life. The positive impact of the ten-year housing program has been felt by people living in all regions of Armenia.

“Everyone has their own way, but there is a section where the path of all of us crosses. it is the way of the country’s development. This is a program that is based on a useful strategy. Our compatriots living in the regions must be sure that they are not alone with their problems. We have been guided by that logic for many years. “Sometimes a decision that seems small at first glance can completely change a person’s life,” said Viva-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian.





As a result of ten years of cooperation between Viva-MTS and Fuller Housing Center, 44 families in Vayts Dzor alone have benefited from the housing program.

“This program, which has been implemented for more than a decade, has become a beautiful tradition of vital importance, which is aimed not only at the well-being of families, but also at the preservation and development of communities. “By creating prosperous conditions for families, we create a base for them to create on their own land, to create a happy future,” said Ashot Yeghiazaryan, President of the Fuller Center for Housing.





The solidarity with partners in supporting families is unchanged. The management of Viva-MTS և Fuller Housing Center considers the psychological impact of the program not only visible, but also on 400 families. During these years, the construction of many semi-structures in all regions of the country has been completed, car-cottages have been dismantled, and repair works have been carried out. For this purpose, Viva-MTS has made almost 1 billion. Investment in AMD.