While magnificent oaks do fall, there are an uncommon couple of that can mean nearly a millennium, even under severe conditions.

Radiocarbon dating has actually now exposed the earliest temperate wood tree in the world sits atop a high rocky slope in a remote mountain belt of the Mediterranean.

Here, on this rocky precipice in Italy, lives a neighborhood of ancient trees. And among these oaks has actually held up against freezing temperature levels, snow storms, high-speed winds, and dry spell for over 9 centuries, or 934 ± 65 years to be specific.

Even at high elevations – more than 1,000 metres above water level – it appears that some woods can make it through for a lot longer than we believed.

“These long-lived trees are witnesses of our past,” says Lucio Calcagnile from the University of Salento, Italy.

“The history of our climate, of solar activity, of the human impact on the environment is registered in their rings and we are sure that other important discoveries are going to come.”

As impressive as it is, this oak isn’t actually the oldest tree on our planet, nor is it even the earliest wood tree. Under the best conditions, the softwood in evergreen conifers is understood to mean a number of thousand years, while blooming trees with wood interiors tend to rot out after a couple of centuries.

Oak trees make it longer than the majority of their …