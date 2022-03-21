“On the night of March 21, a battery of Ukrainian missile systems was destroyed by high-precision long-range weapons, located in a non-functioning shopping center in the suburbs of Ki,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

The representative of the Russian Defense Ministry emphasized that the “units of the Ukrainian nationalists” hid for several days in the suburb of Ki, in the Vinograd region, surrounded by residential houses, from where they fired at the Russian servicemen.

“The adjacent shopping center was used as a large base for storing missiles and refueling volley fire systems,” Konashenkov said, adding that Russian intelligence had located the Ukrainian missile system և arsenal.