‘An American Pickle’ review: Seth Rogen stars in HBO Max movie

Rogen’s Herschel Greenbaum is introduced in the old country, where life is hard, Cossacks terrorize his village, and he chooses his bride (“Succession’s” Sarah Snook, briefly) because she “has all her teeth, top and bottom.”

The pair move to America, where Herschel’s job in a pickle factory abruptly ends with an accident that leaves him trapped in a vat of brine, and, it turned out, perfectly preserved for a century.

The premise has the absurdist bent of Rich’s other work — including the FX series “Man Seeking Woman” — and doesn’t really kick in until Herschel meets his surviving relative, Ben (also Rogen), an app developer shuffling through life in Brooklyn.

Ben, at first, is somewhat excited to serve as Herschel’s guide, showing off his modern toys, such as Alexa, an iPad (“A magic rectangle,” Herschel marvels) and other forms of societal progress, like an interracial couple, which Ben assures him are “totally cool now … in parts of the country.”

The honeymoon, however, doesn’t last, and the movie — the feature directorial debut of cinematographer Brandon Trost, whose credits include the Rogen-produced series “Future Man” — strains as it reaches for bigger moments. Those include Herschel becoming a sort-of sensation with his child-like truth telling — in what almost feels like an…

