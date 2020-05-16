An alternative Eurovision show will be aired today – Panorama

Although the Eurovision Song contest, which was because of be held this weekend in Rotterdam, was cancelled, an alternative show to have a good time the entries will be proven this weekend.

It has been introduced that there will be airing an alternative Eurovision show this weekend, the identical weekend the precise contest was presupposed to happen in The Netherlands.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will show all 41 entrants that had been because of carry out and missed out on the prospect to compete and will be aired all throughout Europe.

It will give an opportunity for individuals to expertise all of the entries, regardless of the competition not going forward.

The show will additionally take a look at the individuals in Europe affected by the coronavirus and the frontline employees serving to to combat the virus.

Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light will be aired on RTE this Saturday, 16 May at 8pm.