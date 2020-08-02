An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

Meena Kumar at 9 months old was discovered deserted in a basket on a college school in Pune,India After costs a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and given San Jose, California.
Muttville is a cage-free canine rescue that offers senior dogs a “second chance at life,” according to their site. The company saves about 1,000 dogs each year and runs mainly with the aid of volunteers.
Meena very first become aware of the rescue from a next-door neighbor whose canine had actually been adopted fromMuttville The next-door neighbor shared stories of how senior dogs are frequently left in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can make excellent buddies.
“More people should adopt senior dogs,” statesMeena “They give you the same unconditional love as any other dog.”
Meena comprehended what it felt like to be left, and wished to assist the senior dogs find the caring houses they are worthy of, just like shedid The issue was, Meena needed to be 17- years-old to offer at Muttville, and she was just12
.
Meena started family pet being in her own home for her next-door neighbors and school good friends with the objective of supportingMuttville “You are …