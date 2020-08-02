An adopted 14-year-old girl is helping senior dogs find a forever home just like she did

Meena Kumar at 9 months old was discovered deserted in a basket on a college school in Pune,India After costs a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and given San Jose, California.

In Mumbai, Meena would monitor a litter of young puppies at herhome When she concerned the United States, practically every weekend consisted of a journey to the Humane Society or to Muttville Senior Dog Rescue

Muttville is a cage-free canine rescue that offers senior dogs a “second chance at life,” according to their site. The company saves about 1,000 dogs each year and runs mainly with the aid of volunteers.

Meena very first become aware of the rescue from a next-door neighbor whose canine had actually been adopted fromMuttville The next-door neighbor shared stories of how senior dogs are frequently left in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can make excellent buddies.