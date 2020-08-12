An ‘admitted leader of the KKK’ is sentenced to 6 years in prison for driving his truck through Black Lives Matter protesters

Harry Rogers, 37, was sentenced on Monday to 12 months in prison for each of the 6 charges for basic attack, damage of home and failure to stop at the scene of a mishap, according to court records.
Court records reveal that Rogers still deals with 3 felony counts for tried destructive wounding– one count for each of the 3 individuals hurt in the event. None of the injuries were lethal, Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor stated.
Rogers has actually not yet gotten in a plea to the felony charges, and his lawyer has actually not reacted to CNN’s numerous demands for remark.
Rogers was jailed, and a victim who had actually called to report the event was examined by rescue employees at the scene and declined additional treatment, according to cops.
Taylor stated in a declaration in June that the “egregious criminal act will not go unpunished.”
“We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017,” Taylor stated. “Hate has no place here under my watch.”