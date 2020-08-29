An abandoned dog taken in by California firefighters is finally adopted by Miley Cyrus

“The crews said she was covered in fleas and smelled really bad. You could tell she had been out wandering for quite a while,” Jacob McAfee, the station’s deputy fire chief, informed CNN. “It was obvious that she was abandoned or a stray.”

No dog had actually ever pertained to the station house looking for aid previously, so the team awaited the roaming to leave. But Daisy never ever left.

The bulldog at the back of the station for about a week, sleeping on the doormat that leads right into the station house. Although struggling with bad health, the dog made certain to welcome the firefighters as they left for their calls.

“It was kind of fun … after a while every time they left on a call, the dog would run around to the front of the station where the fire engine pulls out and watch them leave for the call and follow us all around the station,” stated McAfee. Eventually, the firefighters recognized they needed to assist their brand-new pal discover a house. A relative of among the captains at the station consented to promote Daisy for a couple of months, however it ended up being tough to discover the dog a long-term house with all the medical problems she dealt with. That’s when her journey led her to The Wagmor Hotel and Pet Spa in Los Angeles for adoption. “As soon as we saw her, we knew we had to get her right to the vet,” stated Melissa Bacelar, owner of the animal day spa and adoption company. “She had skin issues and eye issues and hip issues. She was a mess.” After nursing her back to health, the company began to post photos of the…

