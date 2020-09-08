An 8-year-old girl killed in a drive-by shooting was one of 53 people shot in Chicago over holiday weekend

The girl was killed Monday evening after gunshots were fired into an SUV she was traveling in, Chicago Police Chief of Operations Brian McDermott said during a press conference Monday night.
“I am saddened and angered that another child has lost their life to gun violence in the city of Chicago,” McDermott said.
An unknown vehicle pulled up beside her at a stop light and shot into the car as the light turned green, he explained.
Following the shooting, the victims’ vehicle crashed into a tree. A woman believed to be the child’s mother suffered injuries from the crash, according to McDermott.
Police believe the victims’ car was intentionally targeted and police are searching for the gunman, he said.
Chicago Police Supt. David Brown is expected to address violence over the Labor Day holiday weekend on Tuesday morning.