An 18-year-old woman drowned near a Minnesota dam after carrying several children to safety, police say

Police reacted to a call about a drowning on Monday night, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office. Clearwater County has to do with 250 miles northwest ofMinneapolis

Witnesses informed officers several children had actually been swimming in a river near the Clearwater Dam onClearwater Lake

Some got captured up in hurrying waters that originated from the dam and according to police, “could not free themselves.”

“The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain received recently,” the constable’s workplace stated.