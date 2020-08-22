An 18-year-old woman drowned near a Minnesota dam after carrying several children to safety, police say

Witnesses informed officers several children had actually been swimming in a river near the Clearwater Dam onClearwater Lake
Some got captured up in hurrying waters that originated from the dam and according to police, “could not free themselves.”
“The water level at the dam was considerably higher due to the large amount of rain received recently,” the constable’s workplace stated.
An 8-year-old woman was taken out of the water and resuscitated. Neeland, who witnesses stated had actually been undersea for about 10 minutes, was likewise taken out however stayed unresponsive in spite of several life-saving efforts by witnesses and medics.
Neeland pulled several of the more youthful children to safety prior to she went under water, police stated.
“Raina loved cooking with her grandma also she loved helping take care of her siblings and cousins,” the project states.