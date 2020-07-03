An 11-year-old boy is Florida’s youngest person to die from Covid-19 complications

The boy had severe underlying health issues, the health department told CNN. The latest health records show the 11-year-old’s case was not travel-related, but it’s unclear if he recently had close contact with anybody who had Covid-19.

The boy is the 3rd minor in Florida to die of complications stemming from the novel coronavirus, according to health records. The the others were a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.

News of the boy’s death comes amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State, which on Thursday reported 10,109 new cases — another record for new coronavirus cases. A CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state is now averaging more new reported Covid-19 cases each day than any state.

As of last Friday, 7,000 minors in Florida had tested positive for Covid-19. There are far more than 169,000 cases statewide and much more than 3,600 individuals have died.