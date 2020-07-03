An 11-year-old boy is Florida’s youngest person to die from Covid-19 complications

The boy had severe underlying health issues, the health department told CNN. The latest health records show the 11-year-old’s case was not travel-related, but it’s unclear if he recently had close contact with anybody who had Covid-19.
The boy is the 3rd minor in Florida to die of complications stemming from the novel coronavirus, according to health records. The the others were a 16-year-old girl in Lee County and a 17-year-old boy in Pasco County.
News of the boy’s death comes amid a surge of Covid-19 cases in the Sunshine State, which on Thursday reported 10,109 new cases — another record for new coronavirus cases. A CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University shows the state is now averaging more new reported Covid-19 cases each day than any state.
As of last Friday, 7,000 minors in Florida had tested positive for Covid-19. There are far more than 169,000 cases statewide and much more than 3,600 individuals have died.
According to the most recent state data, patients involving the ages of 25 and 34 make-up 20% of the state’s Covid-19 cases. Those involving the ages of 15 and 24 make-up another 16%. Patients involving the ages of 5 and 14 make-up just 3%.