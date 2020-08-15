AMZCARS 3 Wheels Kick Scooter for Kids and Toddlers Girls or Boys – Adjustable Height Pu Flashing Wheels Lean to Steer, Extra Wide Deck Best Gifts for Children from Ages 2-14 Years Old



WHEELS LIGHT UP! As you scoot, the turning wheels light up in a variety of flashing color, adding an original and fun twist to the ride. Kids love this special feature, making their scooter unique!

ADJUSTABLE EASY! GRIP HANDLEBAR! The child scooter with handle height offers 3 adjustments from 25.5″ to 35.4″.It is ideal for little one’s ages 2-14 with a weight capacity of 132 lbs.

SAFE AND SMOOTH RIDE! The three-wheel,extra-wide deck to accommodate both feet. Equipped with wheels,2 at the front and 2 combined at the back.It features PU flashing wheels that light up while moving and the front tires are quite big, so it runs smoothly even on surfaces that are uneven and bumpy.Our 3-wheeled scooter was comprised of aluminum alloy, and sturdy stainless-steel parts. The breaks are extremely reliable and made of highly durable stainless-steel ABS.

EASY TO RIDE! The kick scooter uses the LEAN-TO-STEER technology and lightweight design.The kids scooter is controlled by leaning rather than turning the steering wheel, this design helps the children develop balance skills, coordination and more. Large metal reinforced rear brake makes it easy for a child to quickly stop their scooter.

LIGHTWEIGHT AND PORTABLE! Fun kiddie exercise gift that challenges traditional scooting in a way that’s more fun. The removable,one-click installation making it easy to store and transport is ideal for storage and travel.Bring it to the playground or to a local park conveniently. This makes the kick scooter a perfect gift for your kid.