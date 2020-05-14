Amy Winehouse’s stilettos in Island Records auction for coronavirus | Music

A pair of stilettos worn by Amy Winehouse and handwritten lyrics by Bono are among the many most eye-catching gadgets in an auction being run by Island Records. The auction is to help charities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Funds raised by the One Love Covid-19 Relief Auction – named after a track by one of many label’s most well-known signings, Bob Marley – will go to NHS Charities Together in the UK and Feeding America in the US.

Shoes worn by Amy Winehouse, included in the One Love Covid-19 Relief auction. Photograph: Island Records

Island Records was co-founded by Chris Blackwell in 1959, and went on to signal artists reminiscent of U2, Roxy Music and Ariana Grande. One of the heaps on auction is a keep at Blackwell’s five-star lodge, Strawberry Hill, in Jamaica’s Blue Mountains.

Bono will signal lyrics to Where the Streets Have No Name for the winner of a signed Joshua Tree field set, whereas Annie Lennox will handwrite and body lyrics to Eurythmics’ Sweet Dreams. Portishead’s Beth Gibbons will handwrite lyrics of the winner’s alternative, whereas Jon Bon Jovi will pen Livin’ On A Prayer and Wanted Dead Or Alive. The late Nick Drake’s sister, Gabrielle, will write a card to the winner of his full again catalogue releases.

Mumford & Sons are providing a one-on-one banjo lesson with signed banjo, whereas Portishead’s Adrian Utley is providing on-line guitar and synth courses. Other Portishead swag features a gold disc, and Geoff Barrow’s Technics decks from the time of the band’s landmark debut album, Dummy. Other artists providing devices together with Shawn Mendes, Ben Howard, OneRepublic and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Abbey Road Studios are providing a non-public tour, and avenue artist Mr Brainwash is giving a print of Bob Marley. Those donating stage outfits or different gadgets of clothes embody Jessie Buckley with garments worn in the movie Wild Rose, plus Sean Paul, Dizzee Rascal, Hozier, Ella Eyre and Catfish & the Bottlemen. Giggs is providing his 2010 Mobo award for finest hip-hop artist, and Dermot Kennedy and Jamie Cullum are amongst those that will carry out non-public streamed concert events.

The auction takes place on-line from 6pm BST on Thursday 21 May, and will likely be hosted by Broadway and Pose star Billy Porter.