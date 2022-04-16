Amy Schumer is one of the prominent faces of Hollywood at the moment. She has been at the forefront after her performance at the Oscars. Schumer made a lot of jokes to keep the crowd engaged at the recently concluded Oscars.

However, all her jokes were not accepted in a sporting manner. Amy particularly mocked Kirsten Dunst at the show. While on the stage, Amy initially pretended not to know Kirsten Dunst. Amy also went on to converse with Kirsten’s husband, Jesse Plemons. Schumer jokingly addressed Kirsten as a seat filler. Both Kirsten & Plemons were nominated for the Oscars for their brilliant portrayals in the movie “The Power Of The Dog”.

During the interaction, Plemons pointed out to Amy that the actress was her wife. Schumer mocked Plemons and exclaimed that she did not know Plemons married a seat filler. Most of the audience took the joke as a good sport.

However, some did not. Immediately after the show was over, Amy Schumer started receiving abusive texts and threats. She also reported receiving death threats over the phone.

This concerned the actress significantly and she sought the help of the police at once. Let us learn more about the story in detail below.

Amy Schumer Abused After Jokes On Kirsten Dunst

Amy Schumer has been plagued by all kinds of threats soon after she made jokes about Kirsten Dunst. These threats were presumably given by the fans of Dunst.

Amy stated that there was no need to worry. She did not mean to insult the actor in any way. To clarify her act further, Schumer also stated that the whole act was scripted.

Amy Schumer stated that both Plemons and Kirsten knew about the activity beforehand. Both the stars had their consent and even released the scene previously.

Earlier, Chris Rock and Will Smith were also involved in a huge controversy after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.