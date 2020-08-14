Amy Schumer says she ‘can’t be pregnant ever again,’ has ‘thought about a surrogate’

Schumer shares her 1-year-old son Gene with husband Chris Fletcher.

AMY SCHUMER SHARES REASON WHY SHE HAD TO CHANGE HER SON’S NAME

“We did IVF and IVF was really tough on me,” Schumer said in a sneak peek of the episode, which will air Sunday, Aug. 16. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again.”

Schumer has been very open about her struggle to conceive, hence the IVF. Between the difficulties of becoming pregnant and the health scares the comedian faced while pregnant, she’s ruled it out in the future.

“I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again,” explained Schumer. “We thought about a surrogate. but I think we’re going to hold off for right now.”

For now, however, the star is basking in the glow of motherhood.

AMY SCHUMER OPENS UP ABOUT FERTILITY STRUGGLES: I’M ‘RUN DOWN AND EMOTIONAL’

“Life is so much more beautiful,” she gushed. “He’s the best thing in my life.”

Schumer’s pregnancy struggles are chronicled in the docuseries “Expecting Amy” on HBO Max, which follows the “I Feel Pretty” star as she embarks on a tour while carrying her son.

Among the ailments faced by the comedian was a severe form of morning sickness called hyperemesis…