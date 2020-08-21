Amy Olson (67) carves difficult Royal Troon in blustery conditions to take lead

Amy Olson might have taken an action towards honorary Scottish citizenship in Thursday’s start to the AIG Women’s Open.

The American set up a 4-under 67 at Royal Troon in blustery conditions that even the fantastic Scot Catriona Matthew joked were too severe to desire to play in outside a significant champion.

“I don’t know that I’d actually go out and play on a day like this at home,” stated Matthew stated. “I’d probably sit and look at them and think, ‘What idiots they are to go out there and play.’”

Olson was among simply 3 gamers to break par, with winds gusting more than 30 miles per hour. She’s 3 shots clear of fellow American Marina Alex and Germany’s Sophia Popov.

Royal Troon, host for the very first time to the AIG Women’s Open, previously referred to as the Women’s British Open, was appropriately brutish with the winds making the the deep bunkers, the gorse and the dunes more difficult to prevent.

Fourteen gamers could not break 80 in the preliminary.

That consisted of European Solheim Cup stars Celine Boutier and Bronte Law, who contributed in the Euros’ exhilarating defeat of the Americans in Scotland late last summer season.

Boutier, who went 4-0 in that Solheim Cup, shot 81.

Full- field ratings from the AIG Women’s Open

Law, who assisted establish Suzann Pettersen’s winning putt with …