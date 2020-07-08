Amy Kennedy wins primary to take on Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who defected to GOP

The 2nd congressional district includes Atlantic City, and leans conservative. Trump won the district 2016 by under 5 points; the race is rated “lean Republican” by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Van Drew overwhelming won his or her own primary race, notching a lot more than 80 per cent of the vote with an increase of than a third of precincts reporting.

VAN DREW EXPLAINS WHY THAT HE LEFT DEMOCRATIC PARTY, EMBRACED TRUMP

Meanwhile, Cory Booker has won New Jersey’s Democratic Senate primary. The incumbent Booker had faced Lawrence Hamm, who was running on Bernie Sanders’ “Not Me. Us.” slogan.

Booker arrived in the Senate in 2013 after serving as mayor of Newark.

New Jersey’s primary comes as two New York City Democratic representatives are fighting because of their political lives. Rep. Eliot Engel, the powerful chair of the House Foreign Relations Committee, is far behind progressive challenger Jamaal Bowman and longtime Rep. Carolyn Maloney is slightly ahead of primary challenger Suraj Patel – as absentee ballots keep on to be counted from New York State’s June 23 primary.

New Jersey’s already-late primary got pushed monthly later due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Gov. Murphy mandated that the election take place mostly by mail-in ballots.

