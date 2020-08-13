Amy Grant recalls life-changing heart surgery, how she felt ‘like I’m suffocating’ before diagnosis

“I had an irregular heartbeat for the last 10 years, and it exhibited every day,” the 59- year-old discussed. “It bothered me a little bit and then I’ve had a harder time singing in the last five years … everything kind of tightening up as I was trying to sing.”

But she didn’t make the connection.

“I remember a couple of times telling Vince, ‘I feel like I’m suffocating,’” she continued. “It’s the weirdest thing, I’m breathing as deep as I can, but in my mind, none of that had to do with my heart.”

According to the outlet, when Gill had a regular check out to the physician for his own preventative tests in late 2019, Gill’s cardiologist,Dr John Bright Cage, asked Grant how she was doing. While the star firmly insisted she was “fine,” she was motivated to go through tests. Those exposed an abnormality called partial anomalous lung venous return, or a PAPVR, which improperly circulates blood through the chambers of the heart.

The artist was informed she required surgery before turning 60.

“They were doing an ultrasound of my heart and the doctor came in,” Grant stated. “He stated, ‘Vince, this is …