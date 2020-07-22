Amy Garden Weighted Blanket (48×72 Inch,15 lbs for 120-180 lbs Individual, Dark Grey) | Adults Heavy Blanket



VERSION 3.0-Smaller Pockets 7-Layer

Newest 3.0 weighted blankets are make into smaller pockets about 4.5″x4.5″, more smaller than most weighted blanket’s pocket which is 8″x6″. 7 layers heavy blanket means beads won’t penetrate from the fabric. Stay away from the beans move around and leak.

HUG YOU ALL NIGHT

Amy Garden Weighted Blanket emulates the feeling of a comforting hug, makes you fall asleep faster and sleep better throughout the night, make yourself comfortable and relaxed

NOT ONLY FOR SLEEPING

You can cover the whole body for sleep, wrapping around your shoulders or by laying it across your lap or legs only. Cuddle up, snuggle, watch TV, drink coffee, or read the newspaper. Cover Amy Garden Weighted Blanket to comfort any time of your day

High-density polyester fabric



Weighted blanket is made of pure cotton fabric. Cotton fabric is popular with its excellent quality, super soft touch feeling, breathable. Keep you relaxed and comfortable with Amy Garden weighted blanket.

100% high-density cotton cloth for all weather conditions, avoid leakage

More quieter when you turn over

Good moisture absorption, keep your skin comfortable

Breathable, durable, hypo-allergenic

Premium Extra Lining Material



100% Premium Cotton Fabric with Extra Lining added, which is soft, breathable and avoid leakage.

Breathable and soft polyester padding

High-density filling can stop the leak

Reduce noises and movement when moving the blanket

Keep warm, comfortable touch feeling, better temperature control

The Most Suitable Filler – Glass Beans



Glass Beads are evenly distributed in each compartment. There’ re many material fillers, we did a lot experiments, the glass beads were the quietest when body turn over.

Non-toxic, it’s the same material as the glass we drink.

Quieter and soft than plastic beads

Better temperature control, won’t make you too hot or too cold, provide the best level of comfort

Hypo-allergenic, environmental material, odorless, no peculiar smell

Upgraded Sewing Technology



We have updated sewing processes, the new process stitches the cloth into smaller pockets, and add 2 Leak-proof layers into the blanket. We improved our technology step by step, just hope you can own a better-weighted blanket from Amy Garden.

More smaller pockets, weight is more evenly distributed than before, prevent movement and noise

Dense Double-stitched, avoid leakage, Unique sewing technology makes the blanket gently conforms to your body

Leak-proof layers have been added in the blanket, avoid leakage but breathable

The Inner Layer is Made of polyester and Its Compartments Are Filled With Hypo-allergenic,non-toxic,odorless Glass Beads Which Are Evenly Distributed in Each Compartment.

7 layers heavy blanket: New heavy blankets are made of 3 layers each side around the beads, (2 thick but breathable clothes with a very large density and 1 filling fiber). 7 layers heavy blanket means glass beads won’t penetrate from the fabric.

Size: 48″x72″, Weight about: 15lb, suitable Body weight: 120-180 lbs. Choose the blanket that weighs about 7%-15% of your body weight. Due to its weight, a twin, full or queen size blanket is supposed to on the mattress and shouldn’t go over the edges of the bed.

Amy Garden heavy blanket is a wonderful sleeping gift for ANY HOLIDAYS (Christmas, Thanksgiving Day, Halloween, Valentine’s Day, New Year’s Day, Easter Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day,Birthday); ANY OCCASIONS (Back to school, watching TV, reading or just ideal to cozy up on the couch for a nap or relaxing at the end of a long day); ANYONE YOU CARED (kids, parents, lovers, friends ), give your loved ones the better sleep they’re looking for.

The heavy inner layer and the duvet cover are sold separately! We suggest you buy blanket together with a duvet cover, so when you want to wash it, you can just need take the cover off for a quick wash and dry.