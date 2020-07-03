Amy Duggar King Talks Her Estranged Relationship With The Controversial Duggar Clan: ‘I’m Happy For Them’

The rebellious Amy (Duggar) King isn’t crazy about getting estranged coming from her uncle’s super traditional family.

In a discussion with Entertainment Tonight, typically the 33-year-old opened about the girl relationship with a of the girl extended fam members, posting she’s “happy” for everyone although “things are definitely different.”

Amy, whose mom Deanna is usually Jim Bob Duggar‘s old sister, told the outlet:

“I think we are all just trying to find our path, and we’re all just doing things differently… I’m doing things differently and I’m happy where I’m at. I’m happy for them. Things are definitely different, but I’m happy for everybody.”

Great to hear!

Amy mentioned she’s continue to particularly near with her relative Jill (Duggar) Dillard, together with whom the girl texts frequently. She mentioned of the Counting On alum:

“Jill and I text, not on a daily basis, but we text quite often. And we discuss things.”

As on her cousin Jessa (Duggar) Seewald’s 3-year-old child Henry, who have speech gaps, Amy mentioned:

“I hope all the best for him and that he and the family are fine.”

She actually had only nice items to say regarding admitted cousin molester Josh Duggar’s hopes for having a profession in governmental policies, telling it:

“I hope of which [Josh and Jed Dugger] succeed with no matter what they decide on in their life.”

As for Amy, she’s recently been busy balancing a career within food providers and increasing her youthful son Daxton Ryan King with spouse Dillon King.

While it becomes stressful sometimes, the new mommy said she’s completely “at peace” and enjoys where the girl “little family is heading,” posting:

“I’ve got a 9-month-old, a restaurant that’s expanding, a boutique that’s doing well…I’m in a good place and I wish my family all the best. I have freedom and it is wonderful.”

But may fans be seeing her on tv anytime soon?

Don’t rely on it. Amy said of a future in fact TV:

“TV [in general] is just a good deal of hustle and bustle… I want to be received as a genuine, kind person, and TV generally can give people a different perception of who someone is.”

Sounds like she’s learned from personal experience!

What do U look at this, Perezcious readers? Is Amy missing out by distancing herself from the Dugger clan?

