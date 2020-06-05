Amy Cooper: Central Park dog walker who called police on black man has pet returned

Amy Cooper has obtained her dog again 10 days after she gave it up following a public outcry over her calling the police on a black man in Central Park.

In a video of the 25 May incident, Cooper claimed in a cellphone name to police that chook watcher Christian Cooper was threatening her life – after he’d requested her to put a leash on her dog.

In addition to sparking widespread outrage over her racist behaviour in the direction of Mr Cooper, she additionally confronted accusations of animal cruelty after she was seen holding her dog within the air by its collar.





Following the incident, Ms Cooper, who was fired from her job at funding agency Franklin Templeton, surrendered her dog to Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue, which mentioned in an announcement on the time that the matter was being addressed.

“Thank you to the concerned public for reaching out to us about a video involving a dog that was adopted from our rescue a few years ago,” the animal rescue mentioned. “As of this evening, the owner has voluntarily surrendered the dog in question to our rescue while this matter is being addressed.”





According to an replace shared by the animal rescue on Wednesday, it has since “complied with the owner’s request for return of the dog” after it was “promptly evaluated by our veterinarian, who found that he was in good health.”

“Abandoned Angels would like to express its gratitude for the outpouring of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, following release of a troubling video that was brought to our attention,” the organisation wrote on Facebook. “The dog was promptly evaluated by our veterinarian, who discovered that he was in good well being. We have coordinated with the suitable New York City regulation enforcement companies, which have declined to look at the dog or take it into their custody.

“Accordingly, and consistent with input received from law enforcement, we have now complied with the owner’s request for return of the dog.”

The return of Cooper’s dog has been met with outrage on social media, the place folks have urged that it’s a “perfect example of white privilege”.

“Pretty sure choking your dog and getting it back a week later is an A1 example of white privilege,” one individual tweeted.

Another mentioned: “Lemme tell you how whiteness works: After intentionally trying to get a black man killed by filing a police report, Amy Cooper asked for her previously confiscated dog back. And got it.”





Among these expressing their disapproval over the return of Cooper’s dog was documentary filmmaker Ava DuVernay, who tweeted: “She got the dog back. Of course, she did.”





Last week, the New York Police Department and Manhattan District Attorney mentioned they had been discussing potential false-threat prices towards Cooper over the incident.

“We’re looking at precisely what the calls had been, chatting with Christian, chatting with Amy, chatting with everybody concerned, wanting by way of all of the movies to see if it sustains a cost,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan informed WPIX. “The uproar due to this, what she’s brought on due to that decision, we condemn that motion. And if we will make that arrest, we are going to.”