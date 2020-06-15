Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

An SNP MP has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last week.

Amy Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, was found collapsed at home by her partner after suffering a stroke, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The 28-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital, according to her office.

