Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

An SNP MP has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last week.
Amy Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, was found collapsed at home by her partner after suffering a stroke, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The 28-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital, according to her office.
More follows…
