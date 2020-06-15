Home Top Stories Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage

By
Jackson Delong
-

































Amy Callaghan: SNP MP undergoes emergency surgery after suffering brain haemorrhage | The Independent







An SNP MP has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a brain haemorrhage last week.

Amy Callaghan, the MP for East Dunbartonshire, was found collapsed at home by her partner after suffering a stroke, and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

The 28-year-old is now in a stable condition in hospital, according to her office.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app

Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

More follows…

Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article

Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to learn or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.



Source link

Post Views: 9

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

© Copyright 2020 - reporter.am