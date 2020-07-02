Amusing photos show cows walking around nature reserve, including one trying to eat people’s lunches

Three girls had been at Sheep’s Green and Coe Fen Nature Reserve in Cambridge when a gaggle of cows, including a darkish brown cow with black and white markings, walked up to them and started to nostril around their luggage.

PHOTOGRAPHER TAKES REMARKABLE PHOTOS OF OTTER EATING AN ENTIRE FISH WHOLE

The cows had been additionally seen working towards good hydration, as one of the ladies unzipped her bag to get a bottle of water, which the cow was additionally excited by.

The photos had been taken on the 40-acre reserve, which can also be dwelling to sheep, in accordance to the reserve’s website.

It’s pretty frequent to see cows roaming the reserve, which can also be the “perfect habitat for Herons, King Fishers and even Egrets,” the web site added.

The hungry cows weren’t the one ones noticed Wednesday. A cow with black speckles was seen walking slowly behind two girls pushing younger kids in strollers, whereas an all-black cow was noticed consuming some leaves on the finish of a tree department.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP