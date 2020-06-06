The Twitter account of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, proprietor of the Amul model, was blocked briefly after it posted a cartoon apparently calling for a boycott of Chinese merchandise. GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi mentioned that Twitter blocked its deal with @Amul_Coop after its promoting company posted a cartoon that includes its mascot “Amul girl” with the caption “Exit the Dragon?” on Thursday night time.

In the underside proper nook, the advertisement had the phrases “Amul Made in India”. The cartoon appeared to help the brand new coverage of “Atmanirbhar Bharat” enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in addition to a name for a boycott of Chinese merchandise on Indian social media in opposition to the backdrop of a stand-off between the 2 international locations in japanese Ladakh.

Amul’s Twitter handle could possibly be accessed when checked on Saturday afternoon and the submit containing the cartoon was additionally seen. “We do not know why the account was blocked as we have not received any official statement from Twitter….Amul has not run any campaign against anybody,” Sodhi mentioned.

“Amul girl campaign is on since last 55 years, and our mascot generally talks about topical subjects, reflecting the mood of the nation in a funny way,” Sodhi mentioned.

“When our advertising agency shared this ad on the night of June 4, they learnt through a forward that our Twitter account was blocked. When we requested Twitter for re-activation, the account was restored,” he mentioned.

“When we learnt about this, we asked for clarification. We do not know why this disruption occurred. We have not yet received any official message from Twitter on this,” he mentioned. Meanwhile, #Amul started to development on Twitter with hundreds of customers popping out within the firm’s help and accusing the microblogging platform of a bias in opposition to India.

“Fantastic by @Amul_Coop. The dragon and their slaves got scared that they restricted the account. Imagine when our Army will be knocking Chinese doors,” mentioned Twitter consumer Raj.

“Shocking @Twitter briefly restricted Amul account because of the post calling to boycott Chinese products. We Indians stand with our company’s across India,” tweeted Parth.