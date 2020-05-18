AMT coffee tycoon faces bankruptcy over £1.5 million debt to sister-in-law, High Court hears

A rich businessman who co-founded the AMT coffee chain might face bankruptcy after failing to pay a £1.5 million debt to his sister-in-law whom he branded a “gold-digger”, the High Court has heard.

Alistair McCallum-Toppin, 52, was ordered by the High Court final 12 months to make an interim cost to Lucy McCallum-Toppin, who was married to his brother Angus on the time of his loss of life in 2016, after she gained a authorized battle in opposition to her in-laws.

Last 12 months, the High Court heard how the household had collapsed into “dysfunctional squabbling,” after Angus died from most cancers.

Alistair, who’s the corporate’s managing director, based AMT Coffee in 1993 together with his brothers Allan and Angus. The siblings started promoting coffee from a single cart exterior an Oxford buying centre however have since expanded to over 50 bars nationwide.

The enterprise grew to an annual turnover of £20 million, however the household quickly descended into “constant feuding” after Angus’ loss of life.

The High Court was advised the surviving brothers used the corporate as a private “piggy bank” whereas Lucy was excluded from enterprise conferences and thought to be a “gold-digger” by Alistair.

She took authorized motion claiming that she and her two youngsters acquired an absence of monetary assist from the household enterprise two years after Angus’ loss of life.

Although they acquired a £121,000 pension pot, no funds consultant of wage or any of the opposite advantages that Angus would have acquired have been paid to them after 2007.

Meanwhile, the brothers took over £1 million out between 2006 and 2015 within the type of casual administrators’ loans, which offered a big credit score threat to the corporate. Money from these loans was spent on private bills together with DIY and leisure flights, the courtroom was advised.

Judge Paul Matthews dominated final 12 months that Alistair and Angus should purchase out shares within the firm previously owned by Angus, which legal professionals estimated may very well be value “up to £7 million”.

The order for the £1.5m interim cost was made in March 2019, and Mrs McCallum-Toppin lodged the bankruptcy petition final July when the money was not forthcoming.

The 52-year-old challenged the petition however his objections have been dismissed by decide Daniel Schaffer. It means Mr McCallum-Toppin faces a bankruptcy order if the debt to Lucy shouldn’t be paid.

Judge Schaffer mentioned: “An interim payment ordered by the court is clearly a debt. I am aware that there was a bitter family dispute.”