Amsterdam plants mini-gardens around bins in drive to cut littering | World news

Mini-gardens are now being planted around street bins in Amsterdam in an experiment to test whether or not they will dissuade people from negligently littering near them.

The trial will be conducted at 17 sites on the next 3 months. An earlier in the day experiment using artificial grass at the beds base of 150 bins was a partial success, reducing the dumping of rubbish in the immediate vicinity by around half, however the plastic turf soon became tatty.

Rick Vermin, a council official, said it was hoped that the current presence of foliage and flowers would act as a “kind of moral appeal” to potential litterers and give a good start to the looks of Amsterdam’s streets.

The principal interest for council officials conducting the trail is if the gardens prove to be an obstacle to teams collecting the rubbish.

The dilemma of litter around public bins has come to the fore through the lockdown as people working at home have ordered more takeaways, increasing the total amount of bulky waste.

Residents were also found to be fearful of touching the bins due to the coronavirus, and there is a higher degree of absenteeism among rubbish collectors, meaning street bins were often left full.

The street bins in Amsterdam are employed both for general litter and by residents for his or her rubbish bags. The municipality had to contract two private businesses to eliminate the extra bulky waste, and council officials complained in the media last month about the attitude of Amsterdammers to their streets.

“I’m starting to get tired of cleaning up the mess behind the butt of the people of Amsterdam,” said one councillor, Laurens Ivens. “They can put on gloves. There is no reason to put garbage bags on the streets. It cannot go on like this. We have to go through this crisis together.”