Former Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan’s brother Henrik Abrahamyan was found guilty of the charges and sentenced to 2 years in prison, but was granted amnesty, after which Abrahamyan was released from serving his sentence, Pastinfo reports.

It should be reminded that there are two accused in the criminal case. Henrik Abrahamyan, who is the brother of former RA Prime Minister Hovik Abrahamyan, is known as “Jonik”. He was charged with the features of Part 2 of Article 235 of the RA Criminal Code, that is, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition with the prior consent of a group of persons. The other defendant in the case is Ambik Gorgyan, a resident of Mrgavet village, with whom, according to the accusation, he illegally kept ammunition in the territory of the former Mkhchyan mechanical repair factory in Ararat region, which was registered in his name, but actually belongs to Henrik Abrahamyan’s brother, Hovik Abrahamyan. Henrik Abrahamyan was given bail as a precautionary measure, and Ambik Gorgyan was given a signature not to leave the country.

The Court of General Jurisdiction of Ararat և Vayots Dzor Marzes, chaired by Judge Tatul Poghosyan, announced the verdict in the case about a month ago. The court re-qualified the accusation attributed to Henrik Abrahamyan and Ambik G. Gorgyan by a group of persons with possession of weapons and ammunition with prior consent, qualifying it as part 1 of Article 235 of the RA Criminal Code. That is, the court found that in this case the defendants did not act as part of an organized group.

Henrik Abrahamyan was found guilty under Article 235, Part 1 of the RA Criminal Code, sentenced to 2 years in prison, but amnesty was applied to him, after which Abrahamyan was released from the sentence of imprisonment. The court found the other defendant in the case, Ambik Gorgyan, guilty, sentencing him to 2 years in prison and, in the latter case, applying amnesty.